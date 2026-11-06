🏥 Burton, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Primary Care Roles $129K+

Burton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for primary care. If you’re in family medicine or advanced practice, there are solid full-time options close to home.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Burton, MI (Henry Ford Family Medicine – Burton / Belsay Road Practice)

(Henry Ford Family Medicine – Burton / Belsay Road Practice) Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Join an established outpatient family medicine clinic with Monday–Friday hours. You’ll provide full-spectrum primary care, work in a team-based model with case managers, pharmacists, APPs, and support staff, and have chances to teach medical students and residents and optionally join research.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: G3525 S Saginaw St, Burton, MI 48529

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: $129,000 – $148,000 (typical pay range $87,035 – $187,460, depending on experience and location)

Provide value-based primary care for Medicare adults in a clinic built around longer visits and strong patient relationships. You’ll work with a full care team (physician, NP/PA, MAs, scribe, RNs, care managers), focus on primary care, care coordination, and population health, and receive a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs. Application window currently expected to close: 11/04/2027.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.