💰 Burr Ridge Accounting Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Burr Ridge has a few strong accounting and billing roles open right now, especially if you like working with numbers and solving payment puzzles.

Employer: Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology Location: Burr Ridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle invoicing, collections, and customer account issues for a global security technology company. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable in a fast-paced environment, and have experience with SAP, Excel, and accounting/ERP systems. Offers 401(k) with 60% match up to 6%, paid training, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Industrial Electric Supply (IES)

Location: Burr Ridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 annually

Join a long-standing wholesale electrical distributor handling AP, AR, billing, reconciliations, and collections. Great if you have Epicor Eclipse experience, strong Excel skills, and like working across teams. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, 10½ paid holidays, paid volunteer time, and education reimbursement.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.