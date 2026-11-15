Three sweet kittens in Burnsville, NC are hoping to find loving homes through Yancey Humane Society. All are young, adoptable cats with low adoption fees and lots of love to give.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Yancey Humane Society

Location: Burnsville, NC

Burnsville, NC Adoption fee: Most cats and kittens are about $35.00 (final fee may vary based on age, behavior, medical needs, and demand)

Most cats and kittens are (final fee may vary based on age, behavior, medical needs, and demand) Contact: (828) 682-9510

Jasper is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Yancey Humane Society

Location: Burnsville, NC

Burnsville, NC Adoption fee: Most cats and kittens are about $35.00 (fee may be higher or lower depending on several factors)

Most cats and kittens are (fee may be higher or lower depending on several factors) Contact: (828) 682-9510

Missie is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten who will need regular brushing and a family ready for kitten playtime and care.

👉 Meet Missie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Yancey Humane Society

Location: Burnsville, NC

Burnsville, NC Adoption fee: Most cats and kittens are about $35.00 (final fee set by the shelter)

Most cats and kittens are (final fee set by the shelter) Contact: (828) 682-9510

Sassie is a young Domestic Mediumhair kitten who’s ready to settle into a forever home with toys, treats, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Sassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Burnsville, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Yancey Humane Society at (828) 682-9510 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.