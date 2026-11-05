🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Burnsville, NC

Burnsville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at Yancey Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Yancey Humane Society

Phone: (828) 682-9510

Adoption fee info: Dogs 7 months to 6 years are typically $100. Fees can be higher or lower based on age, behavior, medical needs, and demand. The shelter also runs discount specials at times.

Archer is a medium-sized cattle dog mix, a great match for someone who enjoys an active, smart companion. If you’re looking for a loyal buddy to share your days in the mountains, Archer could be your guy.

👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy, 6 months and under)

Baby (puppy, 6 months and under) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Yancey Humane Society

Phone: (828) 682-9510

Adoption fee info: Puppies 6 months and under are typically $200. Fees may vary depending on age, behavior, medical condition, and demand. The shelter sometimes offers discounts.

Lola is a young puppy with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, Lola may be the perfect new family member.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Yancey Humane Society

Phone: (828) 682-9510

Adoption fee info: Dogs 7 months to 6 years are typically $100. Fees can be adjusted based on age, behavior, medical condition, and demand. Senior dogs (7+ years) are free under the Saving Seniors program.

Starbuck is a classic Border Collie—an adult girl who may be a great fit for someone who enjoys an active, engaged dog and has time for exercise and enrichment.

👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Yancey Humane Society at (828) 682-9510 to ask about current adoption fees, meet-and-greet times, and what’s included (like vaccines or spay/neuter). Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.