Burnsville’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like big-ticket equipment, apartments, or cars. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

RDO Equipment Co. Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $135,000+ first year (base + commission)

(base + commission) Perks: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (limited time), company truck, training and growth, full benefits.

Sell Vermeer heavy equipment to arborists, landscapers, contractors, and more while managing your own territory. Great fit if you like building long-term customer relationships and want six-figure potential plus a company truck.

Employer: The Connor Group

Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + uncapped monthly commission (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base + (exact amount not listed) Perks: Guaranteed 40 hours, Day 1 medical, dental, vision & life, 401(k) with match, PTO.

Apartment sales role aimed at people from restaurant, retail, or hospitality—no real estate experience needed. If you’re competitive, love talking with people, and want performance-based pay and recognition, this is built for you.

Employer: Luther Burnsville Hyundai

Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (commission-based sales role)

Not listed (commission-based sales role) Perks: Paid 3-week training, medical, dental, vision, disability, HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, growth paths.

Join a long-standing local dealership and sell new and pre-owned vehicles with full training, even if you’re new to auto sales. Good for self-starters who can work evenings/weekends and enjoy helping customers find the right car.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.