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👔 Burnsville, MN Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Burnsville has some solid leadership roles open right now, from city projects to church life to tech. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Project Manager, Municipal – WSB
- Employer: WSB
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multi-discipline municipal projects from proposal to closeout, working closely with city staff and public works teams. Great fit if you’re a civil engineer (PE, 7+ years) who likes client contact, CIP programs, and being the go-to person for complex city work.
Parish Administrator – Church of the Risen Savior
- Employer: Church of the Risen Savior
- Location: Burnsville, MN 55306
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $65,000 – $85,000 per year
Key management role running parish operations, finances, HR, and facilities for a large, diverse, and debt-free Catholic parish of about 2,500 households. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in accounting/finance/business and experience in church or nonprofit administration and want your leadership work tied to faith and community.
Project Manager – EO Johnson Business Technologies
- Employer: EO Johnson Business Technologies
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own technology projects from contract signing through go-live, coordinating customers, internal teams, and vendors. Good match if you have 3+ years in project management or software implementation, strong communication skills, and like blending tech, client work, and problem-solving.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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