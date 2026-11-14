Burnsville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to schools to senior care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Partners In Excellence

Partners In Excellence Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 hiring bonus)

Work 1:1 with kids in a medical model, doing evaluations, treatment, and family education. Clinical Fellows are welcome, and you’ll be part of an interdisciplinary team with strong documentation and evidence-based practice.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Mosaic Dental – Ridges)

(Mosaic Dental – Ridges) Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + uncapped earnings)

Lead a well-established practice with full clinical autonomy, modern tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and a seasoned 12-person team. New grads get mentorship, CE, and support from a large national network.

Employer: Seven Hills Preparatory Academy

Location: Burnsville, MN (Burnsville campus; K–8 charter school)

(Burnsville campus; K–8 charter school) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

School-based SLP role focused on evaluations, IEPs, and working with diverse learners in a classical education setting. Great fit if you like K–8 schools, standardized testing tools, and having your own caseload and independence.

Employer: Twin Cities Pain Clinic

Location: Burnsville, MN (with occasional floating to Edina)

(with occasional floating to Edina) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, weekdays only

Salary: Starting wage dependent on experience

Day-shift RN role (no evenings or weekends) in an ASC, covering pre-op, intra-op, and PACU. You’ll use your ACLS/BLS and at least 1 year of ASC RN experience, with a full benefits package for 0.6 FTE and above.

Employer: Suite Living Senior Care

Location: South Metro, including Burnsville, MN (travel to multiple communities)

(travel to multiple communities) Type: Full-time, weekends (three 12-hr shifts, 7am–7pm)

Salary: Not listed

Support 32-bed memory care and assisted living sites across the South Metro, gaining experience in many communities. Must be 18+, have 1+ year senior care experience (CNA preferred), and reliable transportation; benefits include medical, PTO, holidays, life/LTD, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.