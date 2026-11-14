Burnsville’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from gas stations to big-box stores and furniture showrooms. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Holiday Stationstores / Circle K Location: 900 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN

Type: Part time (days and evenings)

Part time (days and evenings) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training. You’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and stay busy in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Burnsville, MN (store)

Type: Full time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Why it’s interesting: Focus on Microsoft tech—help customers pick the right devices, hit sales goals, and keep up with new products through training and certifications. Comes with employee discounts, retirement resources, and well-being benefits; must be 18+ with at least 1 year of sales or customer service.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full time, in-store (evenings, weekends, holidays)

(evenings, weekends, holidays) Pay: $16.00/hour base + commission potential

Why it’s interesting: Higher-level sales role where you guide customers on big furniture purchases, mentor teammates, and earn commission on top of base pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), tuition help, and employee discounts from day one.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Burnsville, MN (MSP–Burnsville store)

Type: Seasonal, part time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.30/hour

Why it’s interesting: Good fit if you want holiday-season hours and like crafts. You’ll run the register, help customers find products, unload trucks, stock shelves, and support online pickup orders. Must be 16+, with chances to learn custom framing and enjoy store discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles, especially seasonal ones, tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.