Burnsville has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on shop work to road warrior routes. If you like staying busy and keeping people or freight moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

RDO Equipment Co. Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$45+ per hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (for experienced diesel techs; terms apply)

+ (for experienced diesel techs; terms apply) Work on Vermeer heavy equipment using modern tools and tech, with a clear career path, profit sharing, tool reimbursement, and strong training support.

Employer: Keolis

Keolis Location: Burnsville, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Drive microtransit service for MVTA, helping riders get around town safely while using your customer service skills; CDL with passenger/airbrake endorsement is required or must be obtained.

Employer: J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.

J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc. Location: Based in/around Burnsville, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: 66–72 CPM (miles-based pay) + $2,500 sign-on bonus (limited time)

(miles-based pay) + (limited time) Run a steady dedicated route with 2,100–2,500 miles per week, 100% no-touch freight, late-model trucks, ESOP company ownership, and extra pay for detention, layover, and stops.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedules are more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.