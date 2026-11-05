🚚 Burnsville, MN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Burnsville has some solid warehouse and shipping roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours. These picks all offer full-time stability and room to grow.

Employer: Havis, Inc.

Havis, Inc. Location: Burnsville, MN

Salary: $19.00–$24.00/hr, depending on experience

Type: Full-time

This role is all about keeping the warehouse running smoothly: receiving product, putting away inventory, packing export and domestic orders, and doing computer data entry. You’ll use a forklift, help with cycle counts, and keep the space clean and organized.

Employer: Tri-State Bobcat

Tri-State Bobcat Location: Burnsville, MN

Salary: $22–$26/hr, based on experience

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM

You’ll manage a clean, efficient warehouse, receive and put away parts, and pick/pack online orders between two nearby buildings. This is a great fit if you like working independently, running a forklift, and want steady weekday hours with strong benefits.

Employer: Transcat

Transcat Location: Burnsville, MN

Salary: $20.00–$23.00/hr

Type: Full-time

This job mixes warehouse work with local driving: checking shipments, packing and labeling orders, and delivering or picking up equipment in a company vehicle. Good for someone detail-oriented with a clean driving record who enjoys being both on the road and in the warehouse.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.