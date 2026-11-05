🏗️ Burnsville, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Burnsville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and power. If you’re into hardware, systems, or CAD, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Excelon Solutions

Excelon Solutions Location: Burnsville, MN (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on avionics hardware design with a focus on circuit and analog design, RF/microwave, EMI/EMC testing, and PCB/ECAD tools like Mentor Graphics Xpedition. Ideal if you have 5–12 years of experience and a degree in Electrical/Electronics/Avionics/RF engineering and want hands-on design, testing, and troubleshooting.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Burnsville, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,000 – $82,000

Join a major aerospace player working on system safety and reliability for advanced avionics (fault trees, FMEAs, safety assessments). Great fit if you’re a STEM student or early-career engineer looking for mentorship, hands-on work with safety-critical systems, and access to training and certifications.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Burnsville, MN (hybrid/in-office preferred; remote considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $91,000

Support the Power Delivery Substation Team using AutoCAD/MicroStation to create physical layouts, schematics, and wiring diagrams for high-voltage substations. Best for drafters with 5+ years of experience in substation design who want steady project work, strong benefits, and a big-firm engineering environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.