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🏥 Burnet, TX Healthcare Hiring: Several Clinical Roles Open Now
Burnet’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health teams adding staff. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.
Mammo Mammography Tech 1 PRN
- Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health
- Location: Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, near Burnet, TX
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the Radiology department doing breast imaging under a radiologist’s supervision. Good fit if you’re ARRT-M certified, like patient-facing work, and want PRN flexibility with access to big-system perks like health benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition help (based on position level).
Physical Therapist Assistant – Home Health
- Employer: Ascension at Home together with Compassus
- Location: Burnet, TX (home health, travel to patients’ homes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
See patients one-on-one in their homes, helping them build strength and independence for daily life. You’ll need a PTA degree, state license, CPR, TB screen, Hepatitis consent/declination, and 1+ year of home health experience; in return you get flexible scheduling, strong benefits, and a team that invests in your growth.
Certified Surgical Tech – Main OR
- Employer: Ascension – Seton Highland Lakes Hospital
- Location: Burnet, TX
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:45 a.m.–3:15 p.m., on-call required
- Salary: Not listed
Support surgeons in the main OR by setting up sterile fields, managing instruments, and assisting with patient prep and positioning. Requires BLS and a Surgical Tech credential (NCCT or NBSTSA) within the stated timeframes; in return you get comprehensive health coverage, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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