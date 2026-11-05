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Burnet
City of Burnet phone service fully restored
2 days ago
Phone service issues at City Hall, Public Works, the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Golf Course in Burnet have been fully fixed as of 12:08 p.m. All phone lines are now working normally after earlier outages affected some lines.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Burnet
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