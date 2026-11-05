undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
📅 Varsity Bulldog basketball scrimmage at McCallum Nov. 7
4 days ago
📅 Varsity Bulldog Basketball Scrimmage at McCallum
Burnet High School’s varsity Bulldog basketball team has a scrimmage scheduled at McCallum.
- What: V Bulldog Basketball @ McCallum (Scrimmage)
- When: Saturday, 11/7/2026, 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
- Who: Burnet CISD varsity boys basketball team, families, students, and fans
If you want to support the Bulldogs, mark your calendar and plan to be there for the 11:00 AM tipoff. This is a good chance to see the team in action before the regular season.
(Note: The event page does not list the exact street address for McCallum, so check your usual school or athletics info source for location details before you go.)
More Info: V Bulldog Basketball @ McCallum (Scrim.) | Burnet ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.