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Burnet County
💰 $5 pints all day at Balcones Supply Co.
5 days ago
💰 $5 pints all day at Balcones Supply Co.
Balcones Supply Co. is offering $5 pints all day on the date listed in the Burnet County calendar.
If you enjoy going out for a drink, this could be a nice low-cost option to meet up with friends or unwind after work.
Check the county calendar listing for Balcones Supply Co. to confirm the exact date and any other details before you go.
More Info: Calendar • Thirsty Thursdays
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