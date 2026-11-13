Mar 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) puts up a layup against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns may finally be looking toward the trade market to address a problem that has followed them into the season. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Phoenix has registered interest in New Orleans Pelicans point guard DeJounte Murray. The reported connection comes after ESPN’s Shams Charania indicated Murray wants out of New Orleans following a social media exchange that raised questions about his future with the franchise.

Mar 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For the Suns, this could be more than another trade rumor; it could represent an opportunity to address a roster construction issue. Murray brings experience Phoenix currently lacks at the position. The 30-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. A 2022 All-Star, he also led the NBA in steals that season and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2018. However, his 30% shooting from beyond the arc and significant time missed over the past two seasons following a torn Achilles cannot be ignored.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Financially, a potential move involving Jalen Green could make sense. Murray has a $30.7 million player option for 2027-28, compared with Green’s $36 million option for the same season. Green’s scoring struggles and adjustment to a shared offensive role have created questions about his long-term fit alongside Phoenix’s established scoring options.

Mar 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) loses the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The bigger question is whether Murray can provide the organization with something it has been missing. Phoenix needs dependable playmaking, defensive pressure, and someone capable of organizing the offense, and doesn’t necessarily need another high-volume scorer. It needs better balance. Murray could help provide it, but his health and shooting will determine whether the gamble is worth making.

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Reporter Benjamin Bliklen covers the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, and Phoenix Suns for Burn City Sports. You can follow him on his X account, @BenBliklen