Can the Phoenix Suns fix their defensive problems against the Magic?

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PHOENIX – Entering Thursday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic at 1-5, the Phoenix Suns have struggled to address the same problems through their first six games: defensive consistency, rebounding, and physicality. The concerning part isn’t that these weaknesses exist; it’s that opposing teams continue to exploit them without the Suns finding a reliable response.

Mar 31, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) looks to shoot against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Wednesday’s 132-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers provided another example. Phoenix trailed 104-85 entering the fourth quarter, leaving itself with too much ground to make up. Devin Booker finished with 33 points, while Miles Bridges contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Yet individual offensive performances haven’t been enough to overcome the team’s defensive shortcomings. The absence of center Mark Williams has also exposed Phoenix’s lack of interior stability. Without his presence, protecting the paint and controlling the glass have become increasingly difficult challenges.

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) against Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Orlando enters Thursday looking to rebound from consecutive losses, including Monday’s 103-94 defeat against Washington. Franz Wagner remains a major offensive threat, scoring 24 points and distributing six assists against the Wizards. With Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs sidelined, Wagner’s responsibilities have increased. This matchup presents an important opportunity for Phoenix, but winning won’t happen simply because Orlando is dealing with injuries.

Dec 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Suns must establish physicality early, defend without giving opponents easy opportunities, and finish possessions with rebounds. Booker can provide the offensive production, but Phoenix needs contributions across the roster. At 1-5, Thursday isn’t a season-defining game. However, it is an important test of whether the Suns can recognize their problems and actually do something about them. For Phoenix fans, the biggest question isn’t whether the Suns can score. It’s whether they can finally stop somebody.

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Reporter Benjamin Bliklen covers the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, and Phoenix Suns for Burn City Sports. You can follow him on his X account, @BenBliklen