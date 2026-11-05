How Diamondbacks’ Moreno, Carroll took different paths to Silver Slugger finalist spots

Arizona Diamondbacks Gabriel Moreno (14) congratulates Corbin Carroll (7) on his 3-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PHOENIX — Two Arizona Diamondbacks standouts have been nominated for Silver Slugger Awards, as both brought a unique approach to dominating at the plate.

Jul 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his two run home run with right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Corbin Carroll were selected as finalists in the National League, with Moreno earning his first career nomination and Carroll receiving his third. Both helped propel the D-Backs offensively and keep Arizona within striking distance during their chase for October.

However, their paths to a potential Silver Slugger Award couldn’t have been more different.

Jun 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) hits against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Moreno’s 2026 season at the plate was his best yet, winning the NL batting title after posting a .311 batting average, .874 OPS and .486 slugging percentage with 16 home runs. The year marked his first season without significant injuries keeping him out, as he played in 130 games.

While he didn’t hit many balls out of the park, his ability to put the ball in play, especially with runners in scoring position, made him just as valuable. Moreno also recorded 83 RBIs and a .388 on-base percentage, leading all qualified MLB catchers in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. His offensive production made him one of the most consistent catchers in the league.

The catcher will face off against Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) looks to bat against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Carroll’s case is different. His 2026 numbers were slightly below his 2025 Silver Slugger season, posting a .239 batting average, .795 OPS and .467 slugging percentage with 22 home runs. However, he matched his triples total with an MLB-leading 17.

While some of his numbers did take a dip, his speed on the bases made him a threat, turning typical base hits into doubles and triples. Carroll also recorded 33 doubles and 21 stolen bases, giving him another season with at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 15 triples. He became the first player in MLB history to do the feat in multiple seasons.

The outfielder is nominated alongside Chicago Cubs players Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackson Chourio, San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker and Washington Nationals’ James Wood.

Although the two players took different routes to their nominations, both made their impact throughout the 2026 season. Moreno established himself as one of the league’s top offensive catchers, while Carroll continued to showcase the combination of power and speed that has made him one of Arizona’s biggest offensive threats.

With both players among the NL finalists, Arizona has another opportunity to add to their award history when the Silver Slugger winners are announced on Nov. 17.

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Wendy Lopez is a reporter for Burn City Sports. You can follow her on her X account, @wlopezde