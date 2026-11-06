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🐶 Playful Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Burlington, WI
Looking for a small dog to join your family in Burlington, WI? These pups from JRs Pups N Stuff are new to rescue and already cleared for adoption.
All of them are fully vetted, so you can focus on giving them love and a cozy home.
Pawny
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: JRs Pups N Stuff
- Phone: (414) 640-8473
- Adoption fee: Check back soon (set by the rescue)
- Health & care: Listed as fully vetted, including spay/neuter, microchip, worming, heartworm test and preventative, flea/tick preventative, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Pawny is new to rescue and ready to meet potential adopters. Her foster and coordinators are still getting to know her, so more details will be shared soon on the rescue’s Facebook page.
👉 Meet Pawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blossom
- Breed: Maltese / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Shelter: JRs Pups N Stuff
- Phone: (414) 640-8473
- Adoption fee: Check back soon
- Health & care: Fully vetted with spay/neuter, microchip, deworming, heartworm testing and preventative, flea/tick preventative, and vaccines.
Blossom has just arrived at the rescue and is already available for adoption. Watch for updates, photos, and videos as her foster family gets to know her better.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowser
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Shelter: JRs Pups N Stuff
- Phone: (414) 640-8473
- Adoption fee: Check back soon
- Health & care: Fully vetted with neuter, microchip, deworming, heartworm testing and preventative, flea/tick preventative, and vaccines.
Bowser is a young Yorkie mix who’s new to rescue and ready for his next chapter. The rescue will share more about his personality as they get to know him.
👉 Meet Bowser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mannix
- Breed: Maltese / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: JRs Pups N Stuff
- Phone: (414) 640-8473
- Adoption fee: Check back soon
- Health & care: Fully vetted with neuter, microchip, deworming, heartworm testing and preventative, flea/tick preventative, and vaccines.
Mannix is a small white Maltese/Chihuahua mix who has just entered rescue and is already adoptable. Keep an eye on the rescue’s updates to learn more about his quirks and preferences.
👉 Meet Mannix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Truffles
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: JRs Pups N Stuff
- Phone: (414) 640-8473
- Adoption fee: Check back soon
- Health & care: Fully vetted with spay, microchip, deworming, heartworm testing and preventative, flea/tick preventative, and vaccines.
Truffles is a young chocolate-colored Yorkie mix who’s new to the rescue and already cleared for adoption. More info, photos, and videos will be shared as her foster gets to know her.
👉 Meet Truffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stitch
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: JRs Pups N Stuff
- Phone: (414) 640-8473
- Adoption fee: Check back soon
- Health & care: Fully vetted with neuter, microchip, deworming, heartworm testing and preventative, flea/tick preventative, and vaccines.
Stitch is another young Yorkie mix who has just come into care and is ready for a home. Watch the rescue’s Facebook page for more about his behavior and likes.
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Burlington, WI and thinking about adding a small dog to your life, please reach out to JRs Pups N Stuff at (414) 640-8473 or click through to any dog’s listing to start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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