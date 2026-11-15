Looking for a loyal friend to share your life in Burlington, WA? These wonderful dogs at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley are waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Jasmine is a beautiful tan pittie mix with a soft, expressive face and a sturdy build. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family. If you’re hoping for a companion to share walks, couch time, and everyday life, Jasmine could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Poppy is a young, medium-sized mixed breed with a sunny tan coat. She’s at a fun age where she can still learn quickly and bond deeply with her people. If you enjoy training, playtime, and adventures around Skagit County, Poppy may be the energetic buddy you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Betsie is a striking standard poodle mix with a lovely gray-and-white coat. Adult poodles are often known for their smarts and responsiveness to training, and Betsie is ready for someone who will give her time, structure, and affection. She could be a wonderful match for a home that enjoys walks and mental enrichment like puzzle toys or training games.

👉 Meet Betsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Chestnut Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Ruppert is a handsome boxer mix with a dark coat and warm brown markings. As an adult, he’s ready to focus on being someone’s steady companion. If you like an active dog who can also relax with you at the end of the day, Ruppert may be your guy.

👉 Meet Ruppert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Humane Society of Skagit Valley at (360) 757-0445 or visit their website to confirm availability and learn more about visits and adoption fees. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Burlington, WA can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.