Burlington has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley and are looking for loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Stevie FC is a young, handsome gray boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat instead of a tiny kitten, he could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet Stevie FC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Sunkist is a mostly white baby boy who’s just starting life and ready to grow up with his new family. If you want to raise a kitten from the start, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Parrot is a sleek black kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about the world from a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Parrot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley

Phone: (360) 757-0445

Princess is a beautiful white baby girl who’s ready to be someone’s little royal. She’s looking for a safe, caring home where she can grow and play.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of Skagit Valley at (360) 757-0445 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.