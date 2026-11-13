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🐱 Sweet Burlington Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Burlington has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley and are looking for loving families.
Stevie FC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley
- Phone: (360) 757-0445
Stevie FC is a young, handsome gray boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat instead of a tiny kitten, he could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet Stevie FC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunkist
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley
- Phone: (360) 757-0445
Sunkist is a mostly white baby boy who’s just starting life and ready to grow up with his new family. If you want to raise a kitten from the start, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Parrot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley
- Phone: (360) 757-0445
Parrot is a sleek black kitten boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about the world from a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Parrot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Skagit Valley
- Phone: (360) 757-0445
Princess is a beautiful white baby girl who’s ready to be someone’s little royal. She’s looking for a safe, caring home where she can grow and play.
👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of Skagit Valley at (360) 757-0445 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.