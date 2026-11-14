Burlington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for licensed pros and field leaders. If you’ve got skills and credentials, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Salary: Not listed

Lead residential bath and home renovation plumbing work, from installs and tie-ins to repairs and code-compliant upgrades. Good fit if you’re a licensed Master Plumber who likes running jobs, reading plans, and working closely with install and ops teams.

Employer: Renuity

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Up to $200k–$250k/year (contract earnings)

High-earning bath/shower plumbing work with all jobs provided and a flexible schedule. You’ll need a Vermont Master Plumbing License, your own LLC/business, general liability insurance, and a vehicle that can pull a trailer.

Employer: SOLV Energy

Location: Burlington, VT (heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $161,767 – $215,151/year

Senior role leading utility-scale solar and high-voltage electrical projects nationwide. You’ll oversee field teams, safety, quality, and schedules, with a strong focus on PV solar systems and electrical construction; benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.