Burlington’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options both in town and on the road. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Burlington, VT (local territory)

Pay: $19–$21/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

You’ll stock and merchandise popular snack and candy brands in grocery and convenience stores, build displays, and manage your own daily route. Weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, and full medical, dental, and vision make this a strong pick if you want independence and steady hours.

Employer: Price Chopper Supermarkets – Market 32

Location: Burlington, VT (supports Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Colchester, Saint Albans, Barre)

(supports Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Colchester, Saint Albans, Barre) Pay: $24.00–$35.05/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the meat department across several area stores, handling ordering, scheduling, training, and merchandising for fresh, deli, frozen, and custom-cut meats. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of meat or grocery experience and want a higher-responsibility role with a regional footprint.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Burlington, VT (airport)

Pay: $18.40/hour starting rate

Type: Part-time

Part-time Application Deadline: December 12, 2026

Help passengers board flights, change itineraries, and handle special needs at the gate in a fast-paced airport setting. Comes with paid training, holiday pay, 401(k), vacation, medical and dental options, and family travel benefits on the American Airlines network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.