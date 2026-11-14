Burlington’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in industrial and B2B roles. If you like building relationships and don’t mind some windshield time, these could be a strong fit.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

Salary: $42,400–$47,400 first year (salary + bonus)

Two-year training program to learn sales from the ground up with a national MRO distributor. Includes medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp, mileage and cell phone reimbursement while you build a territory through relationship-based selling and cold outreach.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

Salary: $55,000–$95,000 first year (uncapped commission)

Outside sales role focused on growing a book of business with existing and new customers. You’ll cold call, demo products, and manage a territory, with uncapped commission plus full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp).

Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,852 + commission and bonus

Manage and grow key accounts ($25K–$250K portfolios) for a major industrial distributor. Mix of strategic account management, on-site service, and VMI/vending support, with room to upsell, cross-sell, and earn extra through incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in this space.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.