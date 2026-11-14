Burlington’s keeping busy, and so are local buildings and campuses. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Facilities Group (JaniTech)

The Facilities Group (JaniTech) Location: Burlington / Chittenden County, VT

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri after 5 pm)

Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour, weekly pay; up to $250 sign-on bonus

Clean offices, banks, and retail spaces on a flexible evening schedule, mostly working on your own. No experience needed, paid training, and room to grow; part-time now, with access to full-time benefits if you move up.

Employer: BURTON CLEANING, INC.

Location: Near Pine St., Burlington, VT

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $20.00/hour

Office cleaning 3.5–4 hours each evening, doing vacuuming, dusting, and restroom cleaning. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, dependable, and have your own transportation.

Employer: Champlain College

Location: Burlington, VT (on campus)

Type: Full-time, 8am–4pm (overtime as needed)

Pay: $34.00–$38.00/hour, plus comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement match, generous PTO, tuition benefits, and more)

Lead HVAC work across Champlain’s campus, installing, maintaining, and repairing systems in residence halls and academic buildings. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years of HVAC experience, strong DDC skills, and the ability to work independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep good candidates in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.