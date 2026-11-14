📢 Stuck in Vermont features BHS drama program

Eva Sollberger from “Stuck in Vermont” visited the new Burlington High School and Burlington Technical Center campus to spotlight the BHS drama program.

She last visited 13 years ago, when she interviewed current program director Peter Bowley as a BHS student. This time, she returned to the new building to talk with today’s students, reconnect with Peter, and highlight the strength of this long-running program.

The school has shared the visit and feature so families, students, and community members can watch the segment and see what’s happening in BHS drama now.