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🏥 Burlington VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
Burlington’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from entry‑level patient support to high‑paying physician faculty roles and travel RN gigs. If you’ve been thinking about a move (or a raise), this is a good moment to look.
Emergency Dept Tech I
- Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Hands-on role in a busy ED, working closely with RNs and the transport team. Great fit if you have National EMT certification and want fast-paced experience in an academic medical center.
Medical Assistant – Gastroenterology
- Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Clinic-based role supporting GI providers with both clerical and clinical tasks. High school diploma required; vocational training and patient-care experience are a plus.
Orderly (Patient Support)
- Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Entry-level patient support job moving patients, equipment, and helping with direct care like ECGs and emergencies. CPR/AED training can be completed after hire.
Gastroenterology – Assistant/Associate/Professor, Clinical Scholar Pathway
- Employer: University of Vermont
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)
- Salary: Assistant: $400K–$430K; Associate: $430K–$460K; Professor: $460K–$500K
- Highlights: Academic GI role with a focus on clinical care, research, and teaching in a strong GI/Hepatology division. BC/BE in Gastroenterology required; apply via uvmjobs.com.
Assistant/Associate/Professor Cardiac Anesthesiologist
- Employer: University of Vermont
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)
- Highlights: Adult cardiothoracic anesthesia plus a mix of OR cases at a Level I trauma center. Board certified/eligible anesthesiologist with fellowship in Adult Cardiothoracic Anesthesia; strong benefits, loan and relocation assistance.
Travel Emergency Room Registered Nurse – $2,755/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week (12‑hr days/nights)
- Pay: Estimated $2,755 per week
- Highlights: ED travel RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and housing options. Good for RNs wanting high pay plus adventure.
Travel Telemetry RN – $2,881/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week (12‑hr nights)
- Pay: Estimated $2,881 per week
- Highlights: Night-shift Telemetry contract with strong weekly pay and full travel benefits, including paid housing and license reimbursement.
Assistant/Associate/Professor Pediatric Urologic Surgeon
- Employer: University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)
- Highlights: Academic pediatric urology at a regional Level I trauma center with Level III NICU and PICU. Must be Board Certified in Urology and Pediatric Urology and eligible for VT licensure.
Locum Physician
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time, locum tenens
- Highlights: Flexible physician role covering multiple sites, managing acute and chronic conditions. Good fit if you’re adaptable, EMR-savvy, and like variety.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: ED RN role focused on triage, direct emergency care, and patient education in a fast-paced setting. Requires current RN license and strong prioritization skills.
Inpatient Dialysis Registered Nurse
- Employer: Black Women’s Mental Health Institute
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Hospital-based dialysis nursing for acute and chronic kidney disease. Ideal for RNs experienced with hemodialysis, vascular access, and complication management.
Nuclear Medicine Technologist
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Perform nuclear medicine imaging and handle radiopharmaceuticals with a focus on safety and diagnostic quality. Best for techs with solid nuclear medicine experience.
Radiologic Technologist – Diagnostic Imaging Tech I
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: General diagnostic imaging role in an academic setting, working closely with radiologists and care teams. Emphasis on radiation safety and high-quality images.
MRI Technologist II
- Employer: MEP Health
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Advanced MRI role with contrast administration and protocol-driven exams. Great for techs comfortable in a teaching hospital environment.
Neurosurgery Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: RN role on a neurosurgery unit doing neuro checks, post‑op monitoring, and complex med-surg care. Good for nurses who like high-acuity, detail-heavy work.
MRI Technologist I
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: MRI position focused on safe patient positioning and quality imaging. Strong fit if you want to grow your MRI skills in a supportive clinical team.
MRI Technologist II/III
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Higher-level MRI role with routine and advanced exams plus mentoring junior techs. Ideal if you have deep MRI expertise and enjoy quality improvement work.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Broad diagnostic X‑ray role with a strong focus on ALARA radiation safety and quality improvement in an academic health setting.
Medical Laboratory Scientist I
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Core lab role running complex analyzers, validating results, and supporting clinicians. Great for detail‑oriented lab pros who like QA/QC and research support.
Clinical Patient Safety Attendant
- Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (24–36 hrs/week)
- Pay: Starting at $21.22/hour, based on experience
- Highlights: Entry-level bedside role focused on 1:1 patient safety and monitoring. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and employee discounts; great first step into hospital work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Burlington’s healthcare jobs move fast, but so do prepared applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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