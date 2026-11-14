Burlington’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from entry‑level patient support to high‑paying physician faculty roles and travel RN gigs. If you’ve been thinking about a move (or a raise), this is a good moment to look.

Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center

UVM Health – UVM Medical Center Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Hands-on role in a busy ED, working closely with RNs and the transport team. Great fit if you have National EMT certification and want fast-paced experience in an academic medical center.

Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center

UVM Health – UVM Medical Center Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Clinic-based role supporting GI providers with both clerical and clinical tasks. High school diploma required; vocational training and patient-care experience are a plus.

Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center

UVM Health – UVM Medical Center Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Entry-level patient support job moving patients, equipment, and helping with direct care like ECGs and emergencies. CPR/AED training can be completed after hire.

Employer: University of Vermont

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)

Salary: Assistant: $400K–$430K; Associate: $430K–$460K; Professor: $460K–$500K

Highlights: Academic GI role with a focus on clinical care, research, and teaching in a strong GI/Hepatology division. BC/BE in Gastroenterology required; apply via uvmjobs.com.

Employer: University of Vermont

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)

Highlights: Adult cardiothoracic anesthesia plus a mix of OR cases at a Level I trauma center. Board certified/eligible anesthesiologist with fellowship in Adult Cardiothoracic Anesthesia; strong benefits, loan and relocation assistance.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week (12‑hr days/nights)

Pay: Estimated $2,755 per week

Highlights: ED travel RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and housing options. Good for RNs wanting high pay plus adventure.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week (12‑hr nights)

Pay: Estimated $2,881 per week

Highlights: Night-shift Telemetry contract with strong weekly pay and full travel benefits, including paid housing and license reimbursement.

Employer: University of Vermont College of Medicine

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time faculty (12 months)

Highlights: Academic pediatric urology at a regional Level I trauma center with Level III NICU and PICU. Must be Board Certified in Urology and Pediatric Urology and eligible for VT licensure.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, locum tenens

Highlights: Flexible physician role covering multiple sites, managing acute and chronic conditions. Good fit if you’re adaptable, EMR-savvy, and like variety.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: ED RN role focused on triage, direct emergency care, and patient education in a fast-paced setting. Requires current RN license and strong prioritization skills.

Employer: Black Women’s Mental Health Institute

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Hospital-based dialysis nursing for acute and chronic kidney disease. Ideal for RNs experienced with hemodialysis, vascular access, and complication management.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Perform nuclear medicine imaging and handle radiopharmaceuticals with a focus on safety and diagnostic quality. Best for techs with solid nuclear medicine experience.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: General diagnostic imaging role in an academic setting, working closely with radiologists and care teams. Emphasis on radiation safety and high-quality images.

Employer: MEP Health

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Advanced MRI role with contrast administration and protocol-driven exams. Great for techs comfortable in a teaching hospital environment.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: RN role on a neurosurgery unit doing neuro checks, post‑op monitoring, and complex med-surg care. Good for nurses who like high-acuity, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: MRI position focused on safe patient positioning and quality imaging. Strong fit if you want to grow your MRI skills in a supportive clinical team.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Higher-level MRI role with routine and advanced exams plus mentoring junior techs. Ideal if you have deep MRI expertise and enjoy quality improvement work.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Broad diagnostic X‑ray role with a strong focus on ALARA radiation safety and quality improvement in an academic health setting.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Core lab role running complex analyzers, validating results, and supporting clinicians. Great for detail‑oriented lab pros who like QA/QC and research support.

Employer: UVM Health – UVM Medical Center

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time & Part-time (24–36 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $21.22/hour, based on experience

Highlights: Entry-level bedside role focused on 1:1 patient safety and monitoring. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and employee discounts; great first step into hospital work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Burlington’s healthcare jobs move fast, but so do prepared applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.