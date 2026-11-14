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🎓 Burlington VT Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Roles
Burlington’s higher-ed scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up at UVM and Champlain College. If you’re into teaching and student success, these openings are worth a look.
Director of Evaluation and Assessment – Medical Education
- Employer: University of Vermont – Larner College of Medicine
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time, 12-month faculty appointment (Assistant/Associate/Professor rank)
- Salary: $87,000–$222,000 depending on rank and experience
Lead how UVM’s medical school measures student learning and program quality. You’ll oversee assessment data, support accreditation (LCME/NECHE), guide faculty on evaluation methods, and contribute to medical education research.
Adjunct Instructor of Game Business
- Employer: Champlain College – Game Studio
- Location: Burlington, VT (on campus)
- Type: Part-time, contract adjunct (Spring 2027)
- Salary: Based on credit hours and union rates (shared during interviews)
Teach “The Game Business Lifecycle” and help students understand how games go from idea to launch, including publishing, monetization, and market strategy. Great fit if you have game industry experience and enjoy mentoring creative students.
Lecturer / Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering
- Employer: University of Vermont – Department of Mechanical Engineering
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time, 9-month faculty
- Salary: $80,000–$95,000 (with possible extra summer teaching pay)
Teach across the mechanical engineering curriculum, with a focus on Dynamics and System Dynamics, and help shape new upper-level electives. This role is ideal if you love undergraduate teaching, advising, and evidence-based classroom practice.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the full posting, and get your materials ready while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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