Burlington’s higher-ed scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up at UVM and Champlain College. If you’re into teaching and student success, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: University of Vermont – Larner College of Medicine

University of Vermont – Larner College of Medicine Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, 12-month faculty appointment (Assistant/Associate/Professor rank)

(Assistant/Associate/Professor rank) Salary: $87,000–$222,000 depending on rank and experience

Lead how UVM’s medical school measures student learning and program quality. You’ll oversee assessment data, support accreditation (LCME/NECHE), guide faculty on evaluation methods, and contribute to medical education research.

Employer: Champlain College – Game Studio

Location: Burlington, VT (on campus)

Type: Part-time, contract adjunct (Spring 2027)

(Spring 2027) Salary: Based on credit hours and union rates (shared during interviews)

Teach “The Game Business Lifecycle” and help students understand how games go from idea to launch, including publishing, monetization, and market strategy. Great fit if you have game industry experience and enjoy mentoring creative students.

Employer: University of Vermont – Department of Mechanical Engineering

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, 9-month faculty

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 (with possible extra summer teaching pay)

Teach across the mechanical engineering curriculum, with a focus on Dynamics and System Dynamics, and help shape new upper-level electives. This role is ideal if you love undergraduate teaching, advising, and evidence-based classroom practice.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the full posting, and get your materials ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.