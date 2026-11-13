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Burlington
💰 Burlington, VT finance jobs with multiple $100K+ openings
10 days ago
Burlington’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, a major university, and national firms all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or wealth management, there are some strong options here.
Business Banking Senior Relationship Manager – Burlington, VT
- Employer: M&T Bank
- Location: Burlington, VT (on-site, client-facing)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,000 – $171,600/year
- Manage a portfolio of small business loan and deposit relationships, bring in new clients, and handle complex credit decisions. Great fit if you have 5+ years in business banking, strong credit skills, and like high-impact, relationship-driven work with clear production goals.
Wealth Advisor – EastRise Credit Union
- Employer: LPL Financial (onsite at EastRise Credit Union)
- Location: Burlington, VT (on-site at local branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,500 – $70,000/year + sales incentives
- Serve as the in-branch investment and insurance expert, using a consultative approach to help members with financial planning and NDIPs. Ideal if you have 2+ years investment sales, active FINRA licenses (Series 7, 63, 65/66) and want steady branch traffic plus incentive upside.
ISP Tax Manager, Ultra-High-Net-Worth
- Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)
- Location: Burlington, VT (hybrid or remote, LI-Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,500 – $209,400/year
- Lead complex tax engagements for ultra-high-net-worth families and family offices, focusing on estate, gift, trust, and cross-border issues. Best for CPAs or JDs with 5+ years in public accounting/law/family office who want national-level clients, team leadership, and flexible location.
- Application deadline: 02/28/2027
Post-Award Research Administration Partner
- Employer: University of Vermont
- Location: Burlington, VT (up to 100% remote)
- Type: Full-time, 12-month, union position (UVMSU)
- Salary: $69,000 – $78,000/year
- Handle post-award financial management for sponsored research: budgets, compliance, effort reporting, and forecasting, while advising PIs. Great if you have a Bachelor’s in Finance/Business/Accounting and 2–4 years managing complex accounts or grants and want stable hours with full remote or hybrid options.
- Posting is open for a minimum of one week from 10/20/2026; not open until filled.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Burlington employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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