Burlington’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, a major university, and national firms all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or wealth management, there are some strong options here.

Employer: M&T Bank

M&T Bank Location: Burlington, VT (on-site, client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,000 – $171,600/year

Manage a portfolio of small business loan and deposit relationships, bring in new clients, and handle complex credit decisions. Great fit if you have 5+ years in business banking, strong credit skills, and like high-impact, relationship-driven work with clear production goals.

Employer: LPL Financial (onsite at EastRise Credit Union )

(onsite at ) Location: Burlington, VT (on-site at local branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,500 – $70,000/year + sales incentives

Serve as the in-branch investment and insurance expert, using a consultative approach to help members with financial planning and NDIPs. Ideal if you have 2+ years investment sales, active FINRA licenses (Series 7, 63, 65/66) and want steady branch traffic plus incentive upside.

Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)

(IronSpire Group) Location: Burlington, VT (hybrid or remote, LI-Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $209,400/year

Lead complex tax engagements for ultra-high-net-worth families and family offices, focusing on estate, gift, trust, and cross-border issues. Best for CPAs or JDs with 5+ years in public accounting/law/family office who want national-level clients, team leadership, and flexible location.

in public accounting/law/family office who want national-level clients, team leadership, and flexible location. Application deadline: 02/28/2027

Employer: University of Vermont

Location: Burlington, VT (up to 100% remote)

Type: Full-time, 12-month, union position (UVMSU)

Salary: $69,000 – $78,000/year

Handle post-award financial management for sponsored research: budgets, compliance, effort reporting, and forecasting, while advising PIs. Great if you have a Bachelor’s in Finance/Business/Accounting and 2–4 years managing complex accounts or grants and want stable hours with full remote or hybrid options.

and managing complex accounts or grants and want stable hours with full remote or hybrid options. Posting is open for a minimum of one week from 10/20/2026; not open until filled.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Burlington employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.