Burlington’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, from campus dining to hotels and grocery. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality Location: Burlington, VT

Burlington, VT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team at a stylish Hotel Champlain Burlington, Curio Collection by Hilton property. You’ll oversee daily room operations, train staff, handle safety and key control, and step in for the manager when needed. Full-time roles come with a benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and Daily Pay.

Employer: Price Chopper Supermarkets

Location: Burlington, VT (supports Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Colchester, Saint Albans & Barre)

Burlington, VT (supports Burlington, South Burlington, Essex, Colchester, Saint Albans & Barre) Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay Range: $24.00 – $35.05 per hour

Run meat departments across several local Price Chopper stores, from fresh case to frozen and custom cuts. You’ll manage ordering, scheduling, training, food safety, and budgets while keeping customer service friendly and fast.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

University of Vermont, Burlington, VT Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50 per hour

Serve made-to-order meals on the UVM campus with a steady hourly wage (no tips). Shifts and days vary, so it’s good if you need flexibility. Sodexo highlights training, advancement paths, and a full benefits package for eligible roles.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Burlington, VT

Burlington, VT Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Support a busy kitchen with prep, cooking support, plating, and keeping stations clean and organized. No experience is required—just a good attitude and willingness to learn. Perks include employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time, and paid training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.