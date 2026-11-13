Burlington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and higher ed. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your career and stay rooted in Vermont.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Burlington, VT (field-based, ~50% travel)

(field-based, ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: U.S. range varies by band, roughly $77,700 – $168,400+ annual depending on location band

Lead the tech side of the sales process for Stryker’s Smart Care solutions—running demos, scoping customer networks, and working closely with hospital IT teams. Ideal if you have healthcare tech sales experience, know Windows/Linux/Cloud, and like a mix of travel, pre-sales engineering, and high-impact hospital projects.

Employer: Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies Location: Burlington, VT (remote or hybrid)

(remote or hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own strategic, high-value healthcare imaging accounts and act as a trusted advisor to C‑suite and clinical leaders. This role is great if you know PACS/VNA/DICOM, enjoy complex SaaS renewals and expansions, and want to blend relationship-building with strategy in the medical imaging space.

Employer: FCP Live-In

Location: Burlington, VT (home office + on the road)

(home office + on the road) Type: Full-time, Business Development/Outside Sales

Salary: Base $80,000–$90,000/year + monthly commissions ($1,000–$5,000 when quotas are met)

Build and manage referral relationships with hospitals, nursing homes, case managers, and other senior-care partners for a long-established live-in elder care agency. Perfect if you already have a strong healthcare referral network, like being out in the field, and want solid base pay plus commission, mileage reimbursement, and benefits.

Employer: University of Vermont – Office of Undergraduate Admissions

Location: Burlington, VT (hybrid eligible)

(hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time, 12-month staff role

Salary: $54,000–$57,000/year

Run data-driven recruitment and email campaigns in Slate, manage online decision letters, and support vendor partnerships to boost UVM’s enrollment efforts. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with complex data sets and Slate, and want a stable higher-ed role with some hybrid flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.