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🛒 Burlington, VT Retail & Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Burlington’s customer-facing jobs are hopping right now—stores, restaurants, and dispensaries are all hiring. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, this week has some solid options.
Retail Front End Coordinator – HomeGoods
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)
- Location: 555 Shelburne St, Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$17.50 per hour
Lead the front registers, coach cashiers, and keep lines moving while creating a “highly satisfied” customer experience. Good fit if you’ve got retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits (store discount, 401(k), health options, paid time off) with a big, stable company.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role handling payments and guest interactions in a busy sports bar setting. Ideal if you like a fast pace, food & beverage work, and want to grow your restaurant skills.
Store Manager – Hospital Gift Shop
- Employer: Lori’s Gifts
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run a hospital gift shop, lead a small team, and partner closely with hospital staff. Great for someone with at least 2 years of retail (1 year in management) who wants steady hours, benefits, and meaningful customer interactions.
Store Manager – Hospital Gift Shop (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Lori’s Gifts, Inc.
- Location: Burlington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This is the same Store Manager role at Lori’s Gifts, posted on Indeed. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want more application details.
Automotive Service Advisor
- Employer: Berlin City Auto Group (Berlin City Kia)
- Location: 586 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT (Greater Burlington area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission-based, listed range $80,000–$110,000 annually
Be the main contact between customers and the service department—explain repairs, quote costs, and keep work flowing on time. Strong pick if you have at least 1 year of automotive experience and want high earning potential, benefits, and a clear growth path.
Part-time Morning Budtender
- Employer: Bern Gallery Dispensary
- Location: Burlington, VT 05401
- Type: Part-time (early mornings, ~7:30 a.m.–noon)
- Hours: 6–12 hours per week
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Help customers choose cannabis products and share your product knowledge in a laid-back but professional shop. Best for early risers with cannabis training/ID, strong customer service skills, and an interest in Vermont’s growing cannabis industry.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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