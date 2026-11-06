🛒 Burlington, VT Retail & Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Burlington’s customer-facing jobs are hopping right now—stores, restaurants, and dispensaries are all hiring. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods) Location: 555 Shelburne St, Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50 per hour

Lead the front registers, coach cashiers, and keep lines moving while creating a “highly satisfied” customer experience. Good fit if you’ve got retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits (store discount, 401(k), health options, paid time off) with a big, stable company.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling payments and guest interactions in a busy sports bar setting. Ideal if you like a fast pace, food & beverage work, and want to grow your restaurant skills.

Employer: Lori’s Gifts

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a hospital gift shop, lead a small team, and partner closely with hospital staff. Great for someone with at least 2 years of retail (1 year in management) who wants steady hours, benefits, and meaningful customer interactions.

Employer: Lori’s Gifts, Inc.

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is the same Store Manager role at Lori’s Gifts, posted on Indeed. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want more application details.

Employer: Berlin City Auto Group (Berlin City Kia)

Location: 586 Marshall Ave, Williston, VT (Greater Burlington area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based, listed range $80,000–$110,000 annually

Be the main contact between customers and the service department—explain repairs, quote costs, and keep work flowing on time. Strong pick if you have at least 1 year of automotive experience and want high earning potential, benefits, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Bern Gallery Dispensary

Location: Burlington, VT 05401

Type: Part-time (early mornings, ~7:30 a.m.–noon)

Hours: 6–12 hours per week

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Help customers choose cannabis products and share your product knowledge in a laid-back but professional shop. Best for early risers with cannabis training/ID, strong customer service skills, and an interest in Vermont’s growing cannabis industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.