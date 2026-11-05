⚡ Burlington, VT Utilities & Infrastructure Roles with Multiple Openings

Burlington’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, from campus energy systems to telecom and security builds. If you like hands-on work that keeps buildings and networks running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pavion

Pavion Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$40.00 per hour

Install and support security systems like CCTV cameras, access control, alarms, and low-voltage cabling for a global safety and communications company. Good fit if you have 5+ years in access control/camera/fire systems, are Lenel certified, and want steady field work with a full benefits package.

Employer: Centerline

Centerline Location: Burlington, VT (New England travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead one of Centerline’s new aerial telecom crews, running jobs that include strand building, lashing, pole transfers, and underground work. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a lead telecom lineman, can travel and work overtime, and want to both climb poles and mentor a growing team.

Employer: University of Vermont – Physical Plant Dept

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: $110,000–$130,000 per year

Manage UVM’s building automation and energy management systems across campus, leading a team of engineers and technicians focused on carbon reduction, efficiency, and system reliability. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in engineering and 5+ years in building controls systems management, plus experience with HVAC/mechanical controls and energy management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.