👔 Burlington, VT Exec & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Burlington’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in higher ed and nonprofits. If you’re ready for a bigger role, these openings are worth a close look.

Employer: University of Vermont (via CHEManager International / Isaacson, Miller search)

University of Vermont (via search) Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time dean role (listed as VOLUNTEER in feed, but described as a paid executive academic appointment)

Full-time dean role (listed as VOLUNTEER in feed, but described as a paid executive academic appointment) Salary: ~$250,000 (anticipated pay range)

Lead nearly 150 faculty and staff at UVM’s College of Education & Social Services as the university grows its new R1 research status. This role is ideal if you’re a tenured full professor with a doctorate in education or social services, strong academic leadership experience, and a passion for equity, community partnerships, and fundraising.

Employer: RunVermont

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, year-round (approx. 36 hrs/week), non-exempt

Salary: $30–$40/hour

Oversee the operations for major Vermont running events, including the M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay. Great fit if you have 5–10+ years in race or event production, love logistics and being outdoors in all weather, and want a flexible schedule with hybrid work, solid health benefits, retirement plan, and paid time off. Apply by January 19, 2027 by emailing your resume and cover letter (PDF) to anthea@runvermont.org.

Employer: University of Vermont Foundation & Alumni Association

Location: Burlington, VT

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days in-office / 2 days remote)

Salary: $115,000–$135,000 plus comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, life, PTO, 403(b) with contributions, tuition remission)

Lead UVM’s donor relations and stewardship strategy as the Foundation gears up for its next big campaign. You’ll manage a professional team, design high-touch stewardship for principal and major donors, and oversee impact reporting and donor events. Best for candidates with 8–10+ years in advancement or donor relations and strong leadership and writing skills.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Burlington’s network is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.