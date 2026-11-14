Burlington’s planning and development scene is busy right now, with solid corporate and infrastructure work on the table. If you like shaping how places grow and run, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Henkels & McCoy, Inc.

Henkels & McCoy, Inc. Location: Burlington, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $160,000

Utility construction estimating for power, gas, telecom, and underground projects. You’ll lead complex bids, work closely with operations and project managers, and mentor junior estimators—great fit if you have 5+ years in heavy civil or utility work and want high-impact projects.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: Burlington, NJ (Corporate HQ, Remote Type: Remote)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000

Support store site selection and real estate deals for a major retail brand. You’ll track landlord construction schedules, manage data in Lucernex, prep Real Estate Committee packages, and work with directors, brokers, and finance—ideal if you’re detail-focused, Excel-strong, and into retail real estate.

Employer: Atlas

Location: Burlington, NJ (projects across NJ & Tri-State)

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000

Lead building science and environmental health projects focused on asbestos, mold, lead, and indoor air quality. You’ll manage teams, budgets, and client relationships while keeping projects safe, on time, and on budget—great for experienced environmental or industrial hygiene pros who want both field and client-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.