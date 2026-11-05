📋 Burlington, NJ Admin Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Burlington has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from steady full-time work to flexible part-time and short-term gigs. If you like keeping things organized and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gaspard Tovar Consulting

Gaspard Tovar Consulting Location: Burlington, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract, Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Small, growing accounting firm looking for a detail-focused self-starter to handle client calls, scheduling, filing, and office systems. Great if you want a flexible schedule, like improving processes, and can work extra hours during tax season (Jan–Apr).

Employer: American Quality Remodeling, Inc

Location: Burlington, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Front desk role where you’ll answer phones, help customers, support sales reps, handle contracts, payments, and schedules. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable on the phone, and have basic Microsoft Office and office/computer skills.

Employer: Burlington Kia

Location: Burlington, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Temporary, part-time (3 days/week, 10:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Short-term role focused on organizing, scanning, and filing documents in a busy auto office. Ideal if you want a 3‑month gig with steady daytime hours and you’re detail-oriented and good with records.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something looks right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.