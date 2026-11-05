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📋 Burlington, NJ Admin Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Burlington has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from steady full-time work to flexible part-time and short-term gigs. If you like keeping things organized and talking with people, these are worth a look.
Part-Time Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Gaspard Tovar Consulting
- Location: Burlington, NJ (in person)
- Type: Contract, Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour
Small, growing accounting firm looking for a detail-focused self-starter to handle client calls, scheduling, filing, and office systems. Great if you want a flexible schedule, like improving processes, and can work extra hours during tax season (Jan–Apr).
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: American Quality Remodeling, Inc
- Location: Burlington, NJ (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $25.00 per hour
Front desk role where you’ll answer phones, help customers, support sales reps, handle contracts, payments, and schedules. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable on the phone, and have basic Microsoft Office and office/computer skills.
Filing Clerk – Temporary (3 Months)
- Employer: Burlington Kia
- Location: Burlington, NJ (on-site)
- Type: Temporary, part-time (3 days/week, 10:00 AM–3:00 PM)
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Short-term role focused on organizing, scanning, and filing documents in a busy auto office. Ideal if you want a 3‑month gig with steady daytime hours and you’re detail-oriented and good with records.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something looks right.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.