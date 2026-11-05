🚚 Burlington, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Burlington’s logistics scene is busy right now, with both corporate and hands-on warehouse roles hiring. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Burlington, NJ (Corporate HQ, Remote role)

Type: Full-Time, Salaried

Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year

Lead a team of 5 as the main contact for vendors and internal partners on merchandise operations. Great fit if you have 3+ years of supervisory experience, strong Excel/ERP skills, and want a mix of vendor relations, process improvement, and training with solid benefits and growth paths.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Burlington, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: $20.50 – $23.60/hour

Weekend shift role working across picking, shipping, receiving, returns, and loading in a distribution center. Good for someone with 2–5 years warehouse experience who’s comfortable with material handling equipment and wants steady hours plus strong benefits (medical, 401k match, paid time off).

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Burlington, NJ Distribution Center

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year

Oversee day-to-day distribution center operations and lead a team of DC associates to hit safety, productivity, and accuracy goals. Ideal if you have 3+ years leading in a high-volume DC, are comfortable with WMS and performance data, and want a leadership role with full-time benefits and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.