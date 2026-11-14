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🏥 Burlington, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Burlington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to outpatient clinics and behavioral health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.
Travel Registered Nurse – Telemetry
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Type: Full-time, travel
- Pay: $1,685 – $1,843 per week (estimated, 36 hrs/week)
Telemetry travel RN role with strong weekly pay, tax-advantaged housing and meal stipends, and full benefits. You’ll use your EKG and cardiac monitoring skills in a busy Tele unit while exploring Burlington and the surrounding mountains and lakes.
Medical Assistant Certified II
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role in a fast-paced outpatient setting, handling both advanced clinical tasks and front-desk duties. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with at least 2 years’ experience and want to grow skills across both general practice and specialty care.
BCBA – Hybrid, $10,000 Bonus
- Employer: Proud Moments ABA
- Location: Burlington, NC (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Pay: Not listed
Board Certified Behavior Analyst role serving children with autism, with a hybrid schedule, quarterly bonuses, and a strong clinical support team. Full-time staff get PTO, 8 self-care days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and lots of free CEUs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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