Burlington’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift merchandise, and want a stable role with room to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: Modern Nissan of Burlington

Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Likely full-time (service department role)

Likely full-time (service department role) Salary: Competitive pay based on experience and certifications (exact amount not listed)

High-level Nissan technician role doing advanced diagnostics and major repairs. Standout perks include sign-on bonus, relocation help, free employee health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid training, and clear paths to grow in a long-standing, family-owned auto group.

Employer: Chaney Enterprises

Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: $21–$28 per hour, based on experience

Home every day delivering ready-mix concrete around the area. You’ll need at least 1 year of CDL-B (or A) experience with air brakes, a clean record, and the ability to handle physical work. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, paid leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.