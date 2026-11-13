Burlington’s property and home services scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working outside or fixing things. Here are a few strong options if you’re good with tools and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: Twin Lakes Community

Twin Lakes Community Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work a four-day week keeping a beautiful senior living campus in top shape. You’ll mow, trim, plant, prune, handle irrigation, help with snow removal, and do light equipment maintenance—great if you like steady outdoor work and a consistent daytime schedule.

Employer: Go Forth Home Services

Location: Burlington, NC (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 per year

High-earning HVAC role handling install, service, and repair for residential and commercial systems. Ideal if you’ve got at least 2 years’ HVAC experience, can work independently in the field, and want strong benefits plus room to grow your skills.

Employer: ML Property Group

Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team for an apartment community, handling service requests, make-readies, and upkeep of amenities and grounds. Good fit if you have several years of apartment maintenance experience, HVAC/CPO/EPA certifications, and want a step up into a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are open to training the right person with a good attitude and some related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.