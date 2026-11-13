🏥 Burlington, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Burlington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to brain health clinics. Here are a few solid local roles if you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: Cone Health

Cone Health Location: Burlington, NC

Burlington, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support psychiatric patients using Trauma Informed Care, working closely with an RN and the treatment team. You’ll help with vital signs, safety checks, patient groups, and 1:1 support across all ages.

Employer: Optimal Health Rx

Optimal Health Rx Location: Burlington, NC

Burlington, NC Type: Part-time (at least 6 hours/week)

(at least 6 hours/week) Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Run NeurOptimal neurofeedback sessions in a brain health and lifestyle medicine practice. No experience needed—training provided—and you get flexible, as-needed hours plus a bonus incentive.

Employer: B&C Care System Inc.

Location: Burlington, NC (travel between clients/cities)

Burlington, NC (travel between clients/cities) Type: Other / Home care

Salary: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour (weekly pay)

Provide in-home care for veterans, Medicaid, and private-pay clients, helping with daily activities, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift 30+ lbs, and don’t mind driving between clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.