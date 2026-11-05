🚧 Burlington, NC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Burlington’s trades scene is busy right now—roofing, metal work, and landscaping crews are all hiring. If you like working with your hands and leading projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Just in Time Roofing and Restoration

Just in Time Roofing and Restoration Location: Burlington, NC (serving the Piedmont region)

(serving the Piedmont region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead residential and commercial roofing jobs from start to finish—scheduling crews, talking with customers and adjusters, and jumping in on site when needed. Comes with company car, paid time off, flexible schedule, bonuses, free uniforms, training, and room to advance.

Employer: Mays Lawn Care

Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience and qualifications

Support the landscape division by keeping materials, equipment, and crews organized and on time. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with computers and light equipment, and like a mix of office work and field errands.

Employer: Piedmont Metals of Burlington Inc

Location: Burlington, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, professional development

Hands-on foreman role leading a team of welders and fabricators while still welding yourself. Great for someone with 5+ years welding/fab experience and a welding certification who wants to run a crew, hit production goals, and keep quality and safety high.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often grow fast and new roles pop up from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.