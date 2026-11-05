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🚧 Burlington, NC Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Burlington’s trades scene is busy right now—roofing, metal work, and landscaping crews are all hiring. If you like working with your hands and leading projects, these are worth a look.
Roofing Site Supervisor / Project Manager
- Employer: Just in Time Roofing and Restoration
- Location: Burlington, NC (serving the Piedmont region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead residential and commercial roofing jobs from start to finish—scheduling crews, talking with customers and adjusters, and jumping in on site when needed. Comes with company car, paid time off, flexible schedule, bonuses, free uniforms, training, and room to advance.
Assistant Landscape Project Manager
- Employer: Mays Lawn Care
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Pay based on experience and qualifications
Support the landscape division by keeping materials, equipment, and crews organized and on time. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with computers and light equipment, and like a mix of office work and field errands.
Foreman - Welding & Fabrication (1st Shift)
- Employer: Piedmont Metals of Burlington Inc
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, professional development
Hands-on foreman role leading a team of welders and fabricators while still welding yourself. Great for someone with 5+ years welding/fab experience and a welding certification who wants to run a crew, hit production goals, and keep quality and safety high.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often grow fast and new roles pop up from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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