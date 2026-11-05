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📅 Paint & sip fundraiser for Burlington Animal Services
📅 Paint for a Cause to Support Burlington Animal Services
Enjoy a fun night out while helping local pets!
Join The Painted Grape for an artist-led painting class on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 4–6 PM at Painted Grape, 3400 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215.
You’ll paint either a dog or cat on an 11x14 canvas with step-by-step guidance—no experience needed.
Cost is $33 per person, and $8.25 from every ticket goes directly to Burlington Animal Services to support pets and the families they serve.
How to join:
- Go to PaintedGrape.com to register
- Pay $33 per person (canvas included)
- Show up ready to paint and have fun while giving back
It’s a simple way to get creative and support animals in our community.
More Info: Calendar • Paint for a Cause with Burlington Anima...
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