📅 Paint & sip fundraiser for Burlington Animal Services

📅 Paint for a Cause to Support Burlington Animal Services

Enjoy a fun night out while helping local pets!

Join The Painted Grape for an artist-led painting class on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 4–6 PM at Painted Grape, 3400 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215.

You’ll paint either a dog or cat on an 11x14 canvas with step-by-step guidance—no experience needed.

Cost is $33 per person, and $8.25 from every ticket goes directly to Burlington Animal Services to support pets and the families they serve.

How to join:

Go to PaintedGrape.com to register

to register Pay $33 per person (canvas included)

per person (canvas included) Show up ready to paint and have fun while giving back

It’s a simple way to get creative and support animals in our community.