Burlington’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for both senior talent and early‑career folks. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Burlington, MA (4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $190,000 + bonus & benefits

Work on next‑gen thermal systems for AI, data centers, and other mission‑critical gear. You’ll take complex machines from lab to mass production, owning design, reliability, and automation improvements in a fast‑paced, highly technical environment. US citizens/green card holders only; relocation available.

Employer: Trident Consulting (for client)

Trident Consulting (for client) Location: Burlington, MA (Onsite)

Type: Contract (W2), 1 year with possible extension

Pay: $40/hr

Hands‑on role supporting design, test, and documentation of electronic products. You’ll build test fixtures, work on PCB and cable designs, do lab work and troubleshooting, and help keep engineering and manufacturing moving.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for client)

Tharp Consulting (for client) Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical design for advanced X‑ray imaging and detection systems used in security, transportation, and industrial settings. You’ll own 3D modeling, DFM/DFA, thermal/structural analysis, and hands‑on troubleshooting across complex electro‑mechanical assemblies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or company—they often have similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.