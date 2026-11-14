Burlington’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores looking for people who like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly. If you enjoy a mix of sales, service, and some fun on the floor, these are worth a look.

Employer: StorQuest Self Storage (William Warren Group)

StorQuest Self Storage (William Warren Group) Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour + bonus potential

Run the day-to-day at a self-storage site, lead a small team, and turn calls and walk-ins into rentals. This role mixes sales, customer service, light maintenance, and office work, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00/hour

Step into a clear path toward store management with hands-on training in sales, hiring, scheduling, and inventory. Good fit if you like fashion retail, want to grow into leadership, and value health insurance, 401(k), retirement plan, and employee discounts.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.70/hour

Host kids’ birthday parties and craft events in-store while also helping on the sales floor and at checkout. Great if you’re energetic, love working with children, and want flexible hours plus store discounts and access to a range of benefits (role-dependent).

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—retail roles in Burlington open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.