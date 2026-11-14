Burlington’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks with public accounting, tax tech, or government contracting experience. Here are several high‑pay roles worth a look.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (for a medium-sized CPA firm north of Boston)

Daley And Associates, LLC (for a medium-sized CPA firm north of Boston) Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$225,000 + bonus

Category: Tax management (C corps, S corps, partnerships, individuals)

Lead complex tax work, manage client relationships, and mentor staff at an established CPA firm. Ideal if you have a strong public accounting background (national/regional/Big 4) and want a visible leadership track.

Employer: Withum

Location: Burlington, MA (Boston and Braintree options also noted)

(Boston and Braintree options also noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$195,000 (varies by MA office location)

(varies by MA office location) Category: Audit & assurance

Run audit, review, and compilation engagements for a mix of industrial and consumer product clients while leading teams and managing multiple engagements. Good fit if you’re a CPA with 5+ years in public accounting and want a clear path toward partnership.

Employer: Kelly Professional & Industrial (recruiting for a DoD/federal contractor)

(recruiting for a DoD/federal contractor) Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time, On-site, Temp-to-Hire

Salary: $160,000–$200,000 annually

Category: Senior finance leadership (government contracting)

Lead the full finance and accounting function for a growing federal contractor, including DCAA compliance, project accounting, and audits. Best for someone with 10+ years in accounting/finance and strong hands-on DoD or DoW contracting experience.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: Burlington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,400–$110,000 + annual bonus

Category: Tax technology / data & systems

Blend data engineering and automation with tax and finance systems—working with tools like Alteryx, SQL, Python, Power BI, and SAP. Great if you have 2–4 years in data/BI or systems support for finance teams and want to grow into a tax tech specialist role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Burlington employers are clearly investing in strong finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.