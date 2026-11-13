Burlington’s food and hotel scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: Tavern in the Square (Broadway Hospitality Group)

Tavern in the Square (Broadway Hospitality Group) Location: Burlington, MA

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Run a scratch kitchen for a growing, local restaurant group with big expansion plans across New England. This role is ideal if you love leading teams, creating great food, and want 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, bonuses, and strong growth potential.

Employer: AAM15 Management

Location: Burlington, MA

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Type: In person

Keep guest rooms and hallways clean, stocked, and welcoming while helping travelers feel at home. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail and want steady work with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: HINOKI

Location: Burlington, MA

Pay: $6.75 per hour (plus any applicable tips/service, per listing)

(plus any applicable tips/service, per listing) Type: In person

Help keep the dining room running smoothly by coordinating food, bussing tables, supporting hosts, and using POS systems in a fast-paced restaurant. Great for building all-around hospitality skills and learning both front and back of house.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.