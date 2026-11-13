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📣 Burlington, MA Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Burlington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and professional services. If you’ve got strong client skills and like fast-paced work, these openings are worth a look.
Oracle NetSuite – Account Executive, Corporate Business Services (East)
- Employer: Oracle NetSuite
- Location: Burlington, MA (East region role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $82,700 – $132,400/year + commission (50/50 mix), may be equity-eligible
Sell the full NetSuite cloud suite (ERP, CRM, e‑commerce, EPM, HCM) in a fast-paced SaaS environment with a dedicated BDR to help you prospect. Ideal if you have 6+ years of tech/SaaS sales, know business and accounting solutions, and want strong benefits, PTO, and bonus potential at a major cloud company.
CL Renewal Marketing Specialist
- Employer: USI Insurance Services
- Location: Burlington, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year
Lead the end-to-end marketing process for commercial lines renewals, from coverage review and carrier negotiations to proposals and binding. Great fit if you have 5+ years in commercial P&C, a P&C license, and want a role that blends analytics, negotiation, and client strategy at a nationally recognized insurance brokerage.
Senior Proposal Writer (Secret Clearance)
- Employer: Gemini Industries
- Location: Burlington, MA (or Fairfax, VA / Tampa, FL)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Secret or eligible for Secret
High-impact role supporting the VP of Business Development to write federal proposals (DoD, Homeland Security) totaling $200M+ annually. Best for someone with 15+ years of proposal writing, experience on $50M–$1B bids, and a drive to beat competitors using best-in-class proposal practices.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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