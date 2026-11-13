Burlington’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around power, thermal systems, and green hydrogen. If you like hands-on work and complex hardware, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Oracle )

Archer (recruiting for ) Location: Burlington, MA (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,600 – $234,600 per year (plus possible bonus, equity, and deferral)

Lead design of server power systems: AC/DC supplies, BBUs, PDUs, and rack-level power for Oracle hardware. Full lifecycle work from concept to sustaining, with a focus on high-efficiency switch‑mode power and reliability, plus mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Burlington, MA (5 days on-site)

(5 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Stack Forging™ thermal solutions team, running measurements, inspections, and process checks on novel metal manufacturing systems. Great fit if you’re hands-on with tools and gauges, like solving production problems, and want a path toward process engineering.

Employer: Envision Energy

Location: Burlington, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $150,000 per year (plus bonus up to 15%)

Own the design and operation of electrolyzer test systems at Envision’s H2 Center of Excellence. You’ll take hydrogen/oxygen test skids from P&ID to commissioning, lead process safety work, and support next‑gen green hydrogen stack development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Burlington’s engineering employers often flex for the right person with strong fundamentals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.