🍽️ Burlington, MA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Burlington’s hotels and food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Boston Marriott Burlington)

Pyramid Global Hospitality (Boston Marriott Burlington) Location: Burlington, MA

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000

Type: Full-time

Lead the kitchen at a busy hotel restaurant, create seasonal menus, and be the “face” of the restaurant. Great fit if you have high-volume kitchen leadership experience and want to mentor a culinary team.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Burlington, MA

Salary: $17 – $17.50/hour (anticipated range)

Type: Full-time

Work in the hotel’s commercial laundry, keeping linens clean and organized, with some room cleaning as needed. Comes with a solid benefits package and hotel discounts if you like the idea of growing in the hotel world.

Employer: Nouria

Location: Burlington, MA

Salary: Starting at $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (starts ~5:30 a.m.)

Make fresh, made-to-order food, keep coffee and grab-and-go items stocked, and run the register at a busy convenience store. Good for early birds who like customer service and want steady hours with benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.